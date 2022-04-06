Sky Storm Logo Reveal

Give your brand a powerful entrance with a cinematic storm logo reveal. A swirling vortex of clouds and fog builds tension before a bold, 3D logo emerges, accented by dramatic lighting and subtle particles. Perfect for intros and outros, this template includes a customizable tagline and color controls to match your brand. It adapts beautifully to multiple aspect ratios for social, YouTube, or broadcast. Swap in your audio and fine-tune colors for a polished, atmospheric ident that feels epic and professional.