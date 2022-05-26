Crazy Glass Shutter
00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
1.5Kexports
Make an impact with a high-energy shattered glass logo reveal. This grunge-styled, 3D motion graphic smashes into frame, surrounds your brand with cracked glass, and settles into a bold, cinematic ident. Fully customizable for intros or outros, you can tailor colors, fonts, and a short tagline to match your identity. Designed to deliver a fast, punchy reveal, it’s ideal for channels, promos, and any content that needs an eye-catching opener or closer. Create a memorable entrance for your brand with gritty texture, bold depth, and a dramatic breakaway moment.
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