Crazy Glass Shutter

Make an impact with a high-energy shattered glass logo reveal. This grunge-styled, 3D motion graphic smashes into frame, surrounds your brand with cracked glass, and settles into a bold, cinematic ident. Fully customizable for intros or outros, you can tailor colors, fonts, and a short tagline to match your identity. Designed to deliver a fast, punchy reveal, it’s ideal for channels, promos, and any content that needs an eye-catching opener or closer. Create a memorable entrance for your brand with gritty texture, bold depth, and a dramatic breakaway moment.