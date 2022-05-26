Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Crazy Glass Shutter - Original - Poster image

Crazy Glass Shutter

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Destructive
Outro
Grunge
1.5Kexports
rating
Make an impact with a high-energy shattered glass logo reveal. This grunge-styled, 3D motion graphic smashes into frame, surrounds your brand with cracked glass, and settles into a bold, cinematic ident. Fully customizable for intros or outros, you can tailor colors, fonts, and a short tagline to match your identity. Designed to deliver a fast, punchy reveal, it’s ideal for channels, promos, and any content that needs an eye-catching opener or closer. Create a memorable entrance for your brand with gritty texture, bold depth, and a dramatic breakaway moment.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us