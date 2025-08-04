Fracture Core

Make an impact with a cinematic shattered‑glass logo reveal. This dark, atmospheric template frames your brand with radial cracks, subtle dust, and dramatic light hits. Easily customize colors, glow, and particle intensity to match your identity. Add your logo and a short line of text for a bold intro or outro that commands attention. With flexible style controls, edge outlines, and background options, it’s quick to achieve a premium destructive look. Ideal for channels, trailers, promos, or stingers where you want instant presence and high recall.