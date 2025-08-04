Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Fractured Intro - Main - Poster image

Fracture Core

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 25 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Destructive
Intro
Shattered glass
Shatter
36exports
rating
Make an impact with a cinematic shattered‑glass logo reveal. This dark, atmospheric template frames your brand with radial cracks, subtle dust, and dramatic light hits. Easily customize colors, glow, and particle intensity to match your identity. Add your logo and a short line of text for a bold intro or outro that commands attention. With flexible style controls, edge outlines, and background options, it’s quick to achieve a premium destructive look. Ideal for channels, trailers, promos, or stingers where you want instant presence and high recall.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us