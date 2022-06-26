Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Smash Glass Intro - Original - Poster image

Smash Glass Intro

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Destructive
Shatter
8.2Kexports
rating
Make an entrance that hits hard. This cinematic 3D logo animation unleashes a dramatic shattered glass reveal, complete with lens flares, gritty texture, and a bold call-to-action. Switch between logo or text, pick from multiple color styles, and fine-tune fonts to match your brand. Four version options let you tailor the impact. Ideal for intros and outros across YouTube, social, gaming, tech, and action content. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s fast to customize and easy to brand for high-impact openings and endings.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us