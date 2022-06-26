Smash Glass Intro

Make an entrance that hits hard. This cinematic 3D logo animation unleashes a dramatic shattered glass reveal, complete with lens flares, gritty texture, and a bold call-to-action. Switch between logo or text, pick from multiple color styles, and fine-tune fonts to match your brand. Four version options let you tailor the impact. Ideal for intros and outros across YouTube, social, gaming, tech, and action content. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s fast to customize and easy to brand for high-impact openings and endings.