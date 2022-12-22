Glass Intro

Make a dramatic first impression with a cinematic glass logo animation. This 3D motion-graphics ident features glowing highlights, cracked-glass details, atmospheric particles and polished reflection sweeps for premium impact. Add your logo and an optional tagline, then tailor colors and typography to match your brand. Ideal for intros and outros, this centered, dark-on-neon design elevates any reveal with intensity and clarity. Built for versatile use across formats, it’s a quick way to add a high-end, story-driven sting to your videos without complex setup or lengthy edits.