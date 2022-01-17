Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fracture Logo - Original - Poster image

Fracture Logo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
3D motion graphics
5.5Kexports
rating
Make an impact with a powerful shatter-style logo reveal. This cinematic 3D motion graphic assembles your mark from fractured shards amid particles, subtle smoke, and a dramatic lens flare. A gritty, stone-like backdrop and glowing accents reinforce the high-end, epic feel. Add a tagline to finish your brand moment and use it as an intro or outro across channels. Easily customize colors, textures, and effects to match your identity and render a bold, memorable ident that commands attention.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us