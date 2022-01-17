Fracture Logo

Make an impact with a powerful shatter-style logo reveal. This cinematic 3D motion graphic assembles your mark from fractured shards amid particles, subtle smoke, and a dramatic lens flare. A gritty, stone-like backdrop and glowing accents reinforce the high-end, epic feel. Add a tagline to finish your brand moment and use it as an intro or outro across channels. Easily customize colors, textures, and effects to match your identity and render a bold, memorable ident that commands attention.