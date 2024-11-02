en
Broken Glass

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Crack
Glass
Scary
Dark
Cinematic
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Broken Glass





S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
13exports
11 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Immerse your audience in a spectacular display of your brand's essence with our Broken Glass template. Watch in awe as your logo makes a dynamic entry through a cascade of shattered glass. Tailored for multipurpose use and easy customization, including logo, tagline, and colors, this template ensures your brand steals the spotlight on any platform.
Share



Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Dark Glossy Logo Original theme video
Dark Glossy Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
2
Elegant Dark Glossy Logo rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Spooky Pumpkin Original theme video
Spooky Pumpkin
Edit
By S_WorX
14s
2
5
6
Shroud your message in the mystery of Halloween with our versatile Spooky Pumpkin template. This video cloaks your brand in the thematic elements of the season, allowing for a captivating visual experience. Easily add your logo and customized text, creating an otherworldly presence that's primed for the witching hour and ready to send shivers down the spine of your audience.
Spooky Soar Original theme video
Spooky Soar
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
27
5
6
Create a haunting reveal for your brand with this dark, Spooky Soar template. Watch as bats escort your logo onto the screen, setting the stage for a dramatic introduction. Customize this ready-to-publish video with your images, video, and branding elements for a reveal that's as spine-tingling as it is professional.
Horror Stories Reveal Original theme video
Horror Stories Reveal
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
4
4
11
Dive into the realm of eerie and spine-chilling narratives with the template. Perfectly crafted for horror stories, this template sets the stage for your viewers to experience fear and suspense.
Crazy Reveal Original theme video
Crazy Reveal
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
21
5
7
Experience the rush of revealing your brand's identity with a logo animation that defies expectations. Our Crazy Reveal template propels your brand into the spotlight with high energy movement, making every second count. This is ideal for high impact presentations and vibrant social media campaigns. Customize your logo, fonts, text, and colors to craft the perfect narrative for your brand. It's storytelling with a twist, ready for you to publish!
Mystique Title Unveil Original theme video
Mystique Title Unveil
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
1
15
11
Introducing an atmospheric journey filled with intrigue and fate perfect for sharing your brand's next big chapter. Dive into our Mystique Title Unveil template, with text effects that seem to vanish into thin air, leaving a lasting impact. Personalize the cinematic experience with your content and branding, creating unforgettable, ready-to-publish videos for widescreen storytelling.
Award of Excellence Original theme video
Award of Excellence
Edit
By MotionDesk
8s
7
4
12
Step into the spotlight with the Award of Excellence, a template that takes your brand from the shadows to the limelight. Experience different shimmering materials as they elegantly transition, highlighting your engraved logo and text. Perfect for any backdrop, from YouTube intros to corporate presentations, this template is ready to celebrate your brand's achievements in full-screen glory.
Haunted Intro Original theme video
Haunted Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
9
Enter a shadowy realm with our mysterious Haunted Intro template. Crafted to send shivers down your spine, this animation sets the stage for Halloween spooks, horror flicks, and thrilling tales. Seamlessly introduce your logo and tagline amidst the eerie ambiance, while customizing the colors to fit the mood. This blood-curdling video is ready to publish and perfect for captivating your audience with a chilling narrative.
