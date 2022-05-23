Cracked Glass Logo Intro

Break through the noise with a cinematic cracked-glass logo reveal. This grungy, atmospheric intro features suspenseful motion, dust particles, and dramatic shatter effects. Easily customize your logo, three short text beats, and a tagline. Fine-tune colors and typography to match your brand. Perfect for intros, outros, trailers, and channel branding, this dark, high-impact design delivers a memorable first impression across landscape, square, and vertical formats. Create a bold identity moment in minutes.