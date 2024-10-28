en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Winter Holidays Season

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Winter
Tree
Christmas
Holidays
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
More details
Winter Holidays Season - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
15exports
11 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Bring seasonal greetings to your audience with a heartfelt Winter Holidays Season reveal. Your brand gracefully emerges within a snowy scene, evoking the charm of the holidays. Perfect for joyful intros or adverts, customize this template with your unique logo, text, and colors, and deliver a message wrapped in winter's magic.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Magical Christmas Night Original theme video
Magical Christmas Night
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
4
11
Witness the wonder of the season with our mesmerizing Christmas Reveal. Watch as a sleigh and reindeer traverse a starlit sky, sprinkling magic over a winter wonderland. Your logo and message appear as gifts of joy, perfect for capturing the holiday spirit. Tailor the colors and text to your brand and create an unforgettable introduction to your seasonal content.
Christmas Logo Original theme video
Christmas Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
6
3
9
Cozy atmosphere, pines, presents and a lovely reveal.
Christmas Bulb Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Bulb Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
6
Spread the joyous vibes with our 'Christmas Bulb Greeting' template. Transition into the holidays with your brand's logo and personalized message, unveiling in festive style. Ideal for social media, emails, or presentations, this versatile template transforms your heartfelt wishes into a full-screen wonder, offering an immersive experience with full customization of text, fonts, and colors.
Cheerful Christmas Original theme video
Cheerful Christmas
Edit
By CuteRabbit
9s
9
4
12
A Wonderful Christmas Wish! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Christmas Cheer Unveil Default theme video
Christmas Cheer Unveil
Edit
By Moysher
13s
9
3
15
Step into a winter wonderland where your brand takes center stage amidst a snowy forest scene. Our Christmas Cheer Unveil template transcends the ordinary, guiding viewers through a frosted path to uncover your logo, all wrapped in the spirit of Christmas. Perfect as a seasonal greeting or company intro, with customization options for your tagline, fonts, and colors, this video is your canvas for holiday magic.
Crystal Snowflakes Original theme video
Crystal Snowflakes
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
8
4
14
Elevate your brand's presence and shine with our Crystal Snowflakes template. Watch as a 3D realistic crystal snowflake breaks into small pieces, revealing your logo and captivating your audience. Ideal for Christmas and New Year party invitations, this versatile and elegant reveal video is the perfect introduction or opener for your content. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Create a stunning visual experience and make your brand sparkle.
Christmas Tree Card Original theme video
Christmas Tree Card
Edit
By Skvifi
13s
5
4
10
Send your loved ones a personalized video greeting card.
Winter Holidays Greeting Original theme video
Winter Holidays Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
8
3
10
Time to wish Happy Winter Holidays to anyone!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us