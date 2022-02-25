Colorful Logo Reveal

Make your brand pop with an energetic paint‑splash logo animation. This minimal, eye‑catching template showcases a series of bold titles that burst from the center, then stylishly reveals your logo with a masked fill effect. Fully customize colors, fonts, and text to match your branding and create a polished intro or outro in seconds. Ideal for YouTube, social ads, and promos, it delivers a clean, professional look with painterly texture and strong impact. No footage required—just drop in your logo and go.