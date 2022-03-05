Dark Light Logo Reveal

Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal that fuses gritty texture and dramatic light rays. This dark, elegant animation focuses attention on your brand mark, using sweeping beams, subtle particles, and premium 3D motion to craft a memorable intro or outro. It’s minimalist yet impactful, with a center-stage composition that keeps your logo in the spotlight. Fully customize your logo and tagline, adjust colors to match your branding, and deliver a polished, professional identity bumper for any video platform.