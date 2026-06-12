Alan Dark Room
00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 3 images · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
12exports
Set a chilling tone with a cinematic desk scene wrapped in smoke, drifting dust and a cutting flashlight beam. This template focuses on a bold logo reveal and a striking headline, with extra text mapped to in-scene props for deeper storytelling. Easily customize the logo, main title, notebook text, and auxiliary labels. Tweak smoke and particle colors, choose your fonts, and fine-tune logo deformation for the perfect gritty finish. Ideal for intros, teasers and outros for horror, thriller, mystery or true‑crime content where atmosphere and suspense matter most.
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