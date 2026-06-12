Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Alan Dark Room - Original - Poster image

Alan Dark Room

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 3 images · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Smoke
Smoke cloud
12exports
rating
Set a chilling tone with a cinematic desk scene wrapped in smoke, drifting dust and a cutting flashlight beam. This template focuses on a bold logo reveal and a striking headline, with extra text mapped to in-scene props for deeper storytelling. Easily customize the logo, main title, notebook text, and auxiliary labels. Tweak smoke and particle colors, choose your fonts, and fine-tune logo deformation for the perfect gritty finish. Ideal for intros, teasers and outros for horror, thriller, mystery or true‑crime content where atmosphere and suspense matter most.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us