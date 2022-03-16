Smoke Logo Reveal

Give your brand a powerful entrance with a cinematic smoke reveal. This logo animation builds tension with a dark, atmospheric backdrop and a slow, mysterious plume that unveils your mark. Ideal for intros and outros, it keeps focus on your branding with a minimalist, centered layout. Easily customize your logo, tagline, background and lighting colors, and soundtrack to match your identity. Designed to work across various formats, it’s a versatile choice for YouTube, social posts, and presentations where a moody, professional look is key.