Make a bold entrance with a cinematic logo animation powered by intense light. A sweeping outline reveals your mark as volumetric rays, subtle particles, and glossy highlights bring it to life. The clean, dark background keeps focus on your brand, while a tagline line lets you add a finishing touch. Easily customize colors, logo and fonts to match your identity. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and any video needing a premium, high-impact ident that feels polished and modern.