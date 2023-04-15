Intense Light
00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
18.3Kexports
Make a bold entrance with a cinematic logo animation powered by intense light. A sweeping outline reveals your mark as volumetric rays, subtle particles, and glossy highlights bring it to life. The clean, dark background keeps focus on your brand, while a tagline line lets you add a finishing touch. Easily customize colors, logo and fonts to match your identity. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and any video needing a premium, high-impact ident that feels polished and modern.
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