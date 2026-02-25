Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Stone Assembly - Original - Poster image

Temple Sigil

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Cinematic
12exports
rating
Transform your brand mark into an ancient emblem with a cinematic stone assembly. This 3D logo reveal spotlights your identity at center stage, framed by cracked masonry, hanging chains, drifting dust and moody haze. The atmospheric chamber and dramatic lighting create an epic, suspenseful tone perfect for intros or outros. Easily swap in your logo and text, fine‑tune the color style, ambient light and glow, and pair it with your own soundtrack or sound effects. Deliver a powerful, premium reveal that feels forged from rock—memorable, bold and built to last.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Man of Tomorrow
By mocarg
Edit
00:10
Man of Tomorrow Original theme video
Epic Logo - Horizontal
By MotionParsec
Edit
2K
00:10
Epic Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Earthquake Cracks Intro
By alex.tantsura
Edit
00:12
Earthquake Cracks Intro Colors 2 theme video
Destructive Elegant Ring
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:11
Destructive Elegant Ring Original theme video
Glass Intro
By S_WorX
Edit
00:11
Glass Intro Original theme video
Ancient Logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:10
Ancient Logo Original theme video
Shadow Spin Reveal
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:09
Shadow Spin Reveal Original theme video
Snake logo
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:15
Snake logo Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us