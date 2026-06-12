RE4 Inventory Briefcase

Drop your logo into a gritty, photorealistic 3D inventory briefcase and set the tone with a cinematic, survival-horror vibe. This dark logo animation features an iconic grid, drifting particles, and dramatic lighting as weapons and supplies slide into place. Perfect for gaming intros, outros, trailers, and stream branding, it combines suspenseful pacing with bold title placement and a powerful brand reveal. Customize text, colors, and more to match your channel or project. Create a high-impact opener that feels like you just unlocked your loadout—fast, moody, and unforgettable.