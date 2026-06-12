Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Resident Evil Inventory Briefcase - Original - Poster image

RE4 Inventory Briefcase

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Photorealistic
3D motion graphics
Gaming
12exports
rating
Drop your logo into a gritty, photorealistic 3D inventory briefcase and set the tone with a cinematic, survival-horror vibe. This dark logo animation features an iconic grid, drifting particles, and dramatic lighting as weapons and supplies slide into place. Perfect for gaming intros, outros, trailers, and stream branding, it combines suspenseful pacing with bold title placement and a powerful brand reveal. Customize text, colors, and more to match your channel or project. Create a high-impact opener that feels like you just unlocked your loadout—fast, moody, and unforgettable.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us