Zombies Logo Intro
00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts · 2 audios
3.6Kexports
Turn your brand into a chilling moment with a horror logo reveal built for Halloween. Zombie hands crawl in to slash across a gritty, concrete wall, revealing your 3D metallic logo with blood-splattered accents. A suspenseful spotlight and atmospheric particles enhance the cinematic tension. Easily replace the logo and add a tagline, then fine‑tune colors and glow for your look. Ideal as an intro or outro for scary videos, game channels, events, or seasonal promos seeking a dark, grungy edge.
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