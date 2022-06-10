Zombies Logo Intro

Turn your brand into a chilling moment with a horror logo reveal built for Halloween. Zombie hands crawl in to slash across a gritty, concrete wall, revealing your 3D metallic logo with blood-splattered accents. A suspenseful spotlight and atmospheric particles enhance the cinematic tension. Easily replace the logo and add a tagline, then fine‑tune colors and glow for your look. Ideal as an intro or outro for scary videos, game channels, events, or seasonal promos seeking a dark, grungy edge.