Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Zombie Gameplay Intro - Logo Version - Poster image

Zombie Gameplay Intro

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Intro
Horror
Logo animation
Grunge
Blood
6.3Kexports
rating
Launch your content with a brutal, horror-themed opener built for gaming and thriller branding. This template combines grungy concrete textures, suspenseful bullet time, and a blood-splatter logo reveal for maximum impact. Customize multiple headline slides, your logo, and tagline, then finish strong with social icons. Dark earth tones and crimson accents, smoky haze, and zombie silhouettes deliver a cinematic, undead vibe. Perfect for stream intros, trailers, and outros where you need high-intensity atmosphere and clean, editable text. Fast to brand, bold on delivery—this is your go-to horror logo animation.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us