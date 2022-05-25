Zombie Gameplay Intro

Launch your content with a brutal, horror-themed opener built for gaming and thriller branding. This template combines grungy concrete textures, suspenseful bullet time, and a blood-splatter logo reveal for maximum impact. Customize multiple headline slides, your logo, and tagline, then finish strong with social icons. Dark earth tones and crimson accents, smoky haze, and zombie silhouettes deliver a cinematic, undead vibe. Perfect for stream intros, trailers, and outros where you need high-intensity atmosphere and clean, editable text. Fast to brand, bold on delivery—this is your go-to horror logo animation.