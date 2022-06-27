Dial in pure nostalgia with a bold VHS-inspired logo reveal. This retro design blends neon glow, RGB split, and authentic CRT noise for an unmistakable 80s vibe. Perfect for intros and outros, it spotlights your brand with a centered composition and a clean tagline. Tailor fonts and colors to match your identity, and enjoy dynamic glitch transitions, scanline sweeps, and subtle light leaks that keep the motion energetic and captivating. Ideal for creators seeking a modern take on analog aesthetics, this ready-to-publish opener brings vintage character with contemporary polish.