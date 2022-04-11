Logo in Fire

Ignite your brand with a cinematic logo animation built from roaring flames, drifting smoke, and atmospheric embers. This high-impact logo reveal is ideal for intros and outros, delivering an energetic, epic punch in seconds. Swap in your logo, edit the tagline, and fine-tune colors and font to match your identity. Designed for strong contrast on a dark backdrop, it works seamlessly across landscape, square and vertical formats. Whether for product launches, channels, or events, this fiery animation makes your mark unforgettable. Quick to customize and ready to impress.