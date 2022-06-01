Cinematic Mountain Intro

Make a memorable entrance with a cinematic logo reveal set above majestic mountains and rolling clouds. This vintage-inspired opener blends film grain, scratches, and subtle VHS textures with a radiant halo and a ring of stars that frames your brand. Swap between logo or text, add a tagline, and refine the look with built‑in color styles, fonts, and effect controls. Perfect for intros or outros, trailers, and branded content seeking an epic, nostalgic mood. Designed to look great in landscape, square, and vertical formats, it’s a versatile way to elevate your brand’s identity.