Vintage Arcade Intro

Give your brand a blast of 80s nostalgia with a neon synthwave logo reveal. This retro arcade-inspired template blends CRT/VHS textures, lens flares, and a pixel-matrix build that resolves into a polished 3D extruded logo and tagline. Tweak colors, fonts, and effects to match your identity, then export for any full‑screen platform. Ideal for intros, stingers, and outros, it delivers energetic motion, high-contrast neon color, and cinematic shine that elevates your message. Fast to customize, bold on impact—perfect for channels, events, products, or any throwback‑styled promo.