Snow Logo Reveal

Bring a touch of winter magic to your branding with a cozy, photorealistic logo animation. A knit mitten brushes away snow in a top-down scene to reveal your mark amid swirling flurries. This cinematic template is perfect for seasonal intros and outros, holiday greetings, or winter sales promos. Customize the logo, tune the background color, and add your own soundtrack for a polished finish. Designed for a gentle, relaxed pace, it delivers a warm, festive atmosphere across landscape, square, or vertical outputs.