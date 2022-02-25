Stamp Logo Intro

Make a bold first impression with a gritty stamp logo reveal on distressed paper. This intro/outro showcases sequential page‑turn titles followed by a strong brand mark, accented by realistic ink splatters and dust. Easily customize your logo, multiple text screens, fonts, and stamp colors to match your identity. The centered layout and tactile papercraft styling keep attention on your message, while clean timing suits a wide range of tracks. Perfect for channels, promos, trailers, and branded content that needs a raw, authentic edge.