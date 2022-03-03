Fashion Logo Intro

Make your brand shine with a cinematic 3D logo animation. This template features a reflective, glossy logo reveal set in a dark, neon-particle environment with lens flares and smooth glints. Add your logo, customize fonts, swap in your media, and fine‑tune colors for particles and highlights to match your identity. The centered composition and dramatic lighting create a bold, premium intro or outro that fits any platform and aspect ratio. It’s clean, elegant, and impactful—perfect when you want your brand to take the spotlight in seconds.