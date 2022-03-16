Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
British Shorthair Cinematic Intro - Original - Poster image

British Shorthair Cinematic Intro

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Film Look
Pets & Animals
Cat
Title sequence
1.3Kexports
rating
Roll back to classic cinema with a retro, black‑and‑white opener featuring a charming cat at center stage. This cinematic title sequence blends film grain, scratches, and a moody vignette to deliver authentic celluloid style. Perfect for pet content, channels, and quirky promos. Personalize multiple title lines, adjust fonts, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Optimized for various aspect ratios, it’s an easy way to add vintage flair and mystery to any video. Craft a memorable intro with timeless film look and playful charm—no complex setup required.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us