Christmas Bulb Greeting

Celebrate the season with a cozy, 3D Christmas logo greeting. A glassy ornament hangs from evergreen branches as warm bokeh lights glow and gentle snow falls. Showcase your logo on the bauble and add a heartfelt message alongside. Customize colors, fonts, lighting accents and textures to match your brand. Perfect as an intro, outro or festive greeting card for social posts, emails and presentations. Designed with elegant depth of field and smooth floating motion, this template delivers a polished holiday look in multiple aspect ratios.