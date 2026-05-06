CS Match Start

Kick off your livestream with a bold starting screen that grabs attention instantly. This design features a striking central headline, gritty particles, a subtle vignette, and a softened background to keep focus where it matters. Easily customize the main and secondary lines, swap in your logo, choose fonts, and fine‑tune colors. Adjust particle intensity and edge styling to match your brand. Perfect for Twitch, YouTube, and beyond, this screen sets a professional tone while you get ready to go live.