Lines Logo reveal

Give your brand a bold entrance with a neon-grunge logo reveal. Dynamic strokes trace your mark across a textured surface, finishing with a bright glow and dramatic lighting. Ideal for intros and outros, this template highlights your logo with suspenseful motion and a polished finish. Customize the logo, optional tagline, colors, and font to match your identity. Perfect for tech, gaming, or edgy brands seeking high-contrast, modern impact without complexity. Launch your videos with a memorable, cinematic ident that looks premium and is easy to personalize.