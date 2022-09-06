Mystic Candle Visualizer - Horizontal

Bring your moody tracks to life with a haunting candle-lit visualizer. A single flame glows before a window as dust particles drift and a spectral figure subtly appears, all synchronized to your music. The audio-reactive spectrum and exposure pulses amplify every beat while title and cover fields keep your release on-brand. Ideal for dark ambient, goth, cinematic cues, or any track that calls for an eerie, immersive atmosphere. Fully customizable colors and layout adapt to multiple aspect ratios for seamless publishing across platforms.