High Voltage Reveal

Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Electric
Distortion
Energy
Particles
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
High Voltage Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
14exports
9 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
2images
1text
1font
2audios
Electrify your audience with our High Voltage Reveal. This template showcases your brand in a burst of neon energy, with electric sparks and glowing streaks dramatizing the big reveal. Ideal for tech, energy, or gaming brands, this versatile template allows for customization of your logo, tagline, and brand colors. Shock your competition with a professional video that's thundering with brand power!
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Neon Orb Reveal Original theme video
Neon Orb Reveal
Edit
By Romabox
10s
4
3
5
Beam your brand into the neon cosmos with Neon Orb Reveal, where a dazzling planet reveals your logo written in radiant neon. This template zooms from the vast outer space to your brand's essence, creating a suspenseful reveal that leaves viewers hooked. Customize colors to match your aesthetic and get set to unveil a video that's as expansive and captivating as the universe itself.
High Voltage Reveal Original theme video
High Voltage Reveal
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
9
2
7
Strike your audience with awe as our High Voltage Reveal template emerges from a stormy haze, each lightning bolt artfully uncovering your shiny chrome logo. Perfect for intros or powerful standalone pieces, this multipurpose template lets you customize colors, ensuring your brand strikes with unmissable impact. Ready to electrify your brand's digital presence in widescreen glory? Seize the power of the storm today!
Lightning Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Lightning Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
12s
24
4
12
Lightning Logo template is a great way to add power to your brand!
Energy Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Energy Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
12s
5
3
10
The best power to show your brand!
Thunderstruck Original theme video
Thunderstruck
Edit
By bbpixel
6s
3
3
13
Powerful, electrifying and bold, sounds good? Your logo falls down from the sky with blazing speed followed by the wrath of thunders, sparks and smoke cloud. If you are looking for a fast and energetic logo animation look no further, you found it!
Tornado of Souls Original theme video
Tornado of Souls
Edit
By Skvifi
13s
6
2
10
Give your brand a spin in a tornado full of lightning strikes!
Glow Particles Reveal Original theme video
Glow Particles Reveal
Edit
By Mr_Free
10s
3
3
8
Elevate your video intros with a spectacle of shimmering particles coalescing to form your logo. This Glow Particles Reveal template offers deep customization, letting you weave in your brand colors and tagline with ease. Ready to publish and perfect for any channel, make your entrance count with a splash of brilliance.
Glittering Particles Reveal Original theme video
Glittering Particles Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
5
3
11
Capture the essence of luxury and sophistication with every gleaming particle in the Glittering Particles Reveal. This horizontal video template offers a radiant and high-quality effect, ideal for making your brand, message, or announcement stand out. Customizable with your unique assets, this template promises a sensational reveal that's ready to publish on your favorite platforms.
