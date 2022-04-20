Text Strokes Logo Reveal
00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
6.6Kexports
Launch your brand with a striking logo animation powered by kinetic typography and 3D motion graphics. A dense field of moving text guides the eye into a clean, centered logo reveal with atmospheric particles and cinematic lighting. Customize fonts, colors, and a tagline to match your visual identity. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, this template is perfect for intros, outros, and channel branding across platforms. Smooth, elegant motion and high-contrast visuals deliver an unforgettable first impression in seconds.
Available formats:
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX