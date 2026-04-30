Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Temple Sigil - Original - Poster image

Temple Vault

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Cinematic
Medieval
8exports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic logo reveal set inside a torch‑lit stone chamber. This 3D motion graphics template assembles a carved sphere around your brand for a suspenseful, epic payoff. Rich light rays, subtle particles, and dramatic stone textures create an immersive medieval fantasy atmosphere. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s easy to customize with your logo, a short title, and adjustable colors, glow, and particle intensity. Perfect for brands, creators, and studios seeking a bold, atmospheric identity moment without complex setup.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us