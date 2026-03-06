Engineheart

Showcase your music with a powerful, audio‑reactive visualizer. A photoreal 3D mechanical heart drives the scene while a dynamic audio spectrum pulses across the frame. Industrial metal textures, subtle smoke and glowing accents create a cinematic backdrop for artist or track titles. Fully customizable colors, spectrum styles and background let you tailor the mood to your sound. Ideal for singles, albums, livestreams and channel uploads, this template adapts to your full track length for captivating, on‑brand visuals.