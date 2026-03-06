Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Engineheart - Original - Poster image

Engineheart

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Industrial
3D motion graphics
Audio spectrum
8exports
rating
Showcase your music with a powerful, audio‑reactive visualizer. A photoreal 3D mechanical heart drives the scene while a dynamic audio spectrum pulses across the frame. Industrial metal textures, subtle smoke and glowing accents create a cinematic backdrop for artist or track titles. Fully customizable colors, spectrum styles and background let you tailor the mood to your sound. Ideal for singles, albums, livestreams and channel uploads, this template adapts to your full track length for captivating, on‑brand visuals.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
