Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Blooming Flower - Original - Poster image

Blooming Flower

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Nature
Intro
Flower
Photorealistic
14exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a graceful floral logo reveal. A photoreal 3D flower blooms open under warm sunlight to unveil your logo, enriched by subtle dust particles and soft depth of field. This elegant, nature‑led logo animation is perfect for intros and outros, delivering a romantic, refined mood with vibrant color and gentle camera drift. Easily customize your logo, colors and typography to match your identity. Ideal for beauty, wellness, eco and lifestyle brands seeking a sophisticated botanical touch.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Blooming Spring Flowers
By S_WorX
2K
00:13
Blooming Spring Flowers Original theme video
Lovely Sky
By MotionBank21
00:11
Lovely Sky Original theme video
Thanksgiving Unveil
By MotionBank21
00:10
Thanksgiving Unveil Original theme video
Love Story Unveil
By MotionBank21
00:10
Love Story Unveil Original theme video
Flying Petals Reveal
By oasisfx
00:13
Flying Petals Reveal Original theme video
Petals Reveal
By TippyTop
4K
00:14
Petals Reveal Original theme video
Love Tale Reveal
By MotionBank21
00:10
Love Tale Reveal Original theme video
Flowers Intro Reveal
By MotionDesk
00:10
Flowers Intro Reveal Original theme video
