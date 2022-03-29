Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Spring Logo Intro - Original - Poster image

Spring Logo Intro

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Nature
Intro
Spring
Floral
4.3Kexports
rating
Celebrate the season with a fresh, cinematic logo reveal. This spring-themed intro blossoms into a bright meadow scene, complete with gentle light, butterflies and floral ambience, before settling on your logo and tagline. It’s perfect for intros or outros when you want something elegant, natural and uplifting. Easily customize your brand mark, tagline, font and colors to match your identity. Designed for smooth, fluid motion across multiple aspect ratios, this versatile logo animation adds warmth and polish to your content in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us