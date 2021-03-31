Slideshow for my birthday party
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Nature Colorful Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Nature Colorful Logo Reveal

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Nature
Flat design
Outro
2.7Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a playful, nature-inspired logo animation. A colorful botanical frame of flowers, leaves, and butterflies surrounds a clean, centered reveal. Smooth, fluid motion and modern flat design make it perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos. Easily customize colors, text, and logo to match your brand, and choose a clean or organic reveal style. Ideal for social media, channels, and campaigns that need a vibrant, friendly touch. Make a memorable first impression with an eye-catching floral logo reveal.
sony_vision profile image
sony_vision
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of sony_vision
Original
Edit
Original
Day - Light On
Edit
Day - Light On
Organic Reveal
Edit
Organic Reveal
Clean Reveal - No Butterfly
Edit
Clean Reveal - No Butterfly
Night Theme
Edit
Night Theme
Night - Light On
Edit
Night - Light On
Night - Organic Reveal
Edit
Night - Organic Reveal
No Butterfly
Edit
No Butterfly
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us