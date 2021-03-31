Nature Colorful Logo Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a playful, nature-inspired logo animation. A colorful botanical frame of flowers, leaves, and butterflies surrounds a clean, centered reveal. Smooth, fluid motion and modern flat design make it perfect for intros, outros, and quick promos. Easily customize colors, text, and logo to match your brand, and choose a clean or organic reveal style. Ideal for social media, channels, and campaigns that need a vibrant, friendly touch. Make a memorable first impression with an eye-catching floral logo reveal.