en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Metalfusion Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Frame
Metal
Energy
Fast
Particles
Light
Cinematic
Music
More details
Metalfusion Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
8exports
13 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Transform your brand's introduction into an unforgettable experience with this eye catching MetalFusion reveal. Watch in awe as metal shards converge to form your logo, with options to tailor fonts and colors for a true bespoke finish. Whether it’s an intro, outro, or a bold standalone statement, this template offers a window into the strength and style of your identity.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Explosion Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
Explosion Logo - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
24
4
13
An incredible boom to amaze your audience!
Rainbow Warp Original theme video
Rainbow Warp
Edit
By Shoeeb
8s
4
3
7
Build your brand from color and light inside Rainbow Warp. A stream of high-speed light beams whiz by and accrue on the surface of your logo in this fast, energetic opener.
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal Original theme video
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
4
4
35
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal is a captivating and dynamic visual display that combines the excitement of fireworks and the power of explosions to unveil a logo or brand identity in a stunning way. This logo reveal is perfect for businesses or organizations looking to make a bold and memorable statement, leaving a lasting impression on their audience. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
High Voltage Reveal Original theme video
High Voltage Reveal
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
9
2
7
Strike your audience with awe as our High Voltage Reveal template emerges from a stormy haze, each lightning bolt artfully uncovering your shiny chrome logo. Perfect for intros or powerful standalone pieces, this multipurpose template lets you customize colors, ensuring your brand strikes with unmissable impact. Ready to electrify your brand's digital presence in widescreen glory? Seize the power of the storm today!
Cyberpunk Neon Reveal Orig theme video
Cyberpunk Neon Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
9s
5
3
4
As the digital world comes to life, a cyberpunk neon landscape unfolds before your eyes. Glowing pixelated glitches ignite the screen, revealing a stunningly surreal visual feast. Like particles in motion, streams of light and color swirl around, creating an electrifying atmosphere that feels both chaotic and beautiful. With every glitch and flicker, your logo emerges in all its neon glory, a beacon in this dark, futuristic realm. This is a cyberpunk dream brought to life, a stunning tribute to the power of technology and imagination.
Dark Metal Reveal Original theme video
Dark Metal Reveal
Edit
By PixBolt
7s
6
3
7
Make your brand shine with our Dark Metal Reveal template, designed to give your logo a cinematic touch. Begin your video with a polished, chrome-like version of your logo, only to reveal its vibrant, true colors with a striking light flare effect. This multipurpose reveal video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations, allowing you to engage and captivate your audience. Customize the template with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors to create a stunning final product. Get ready to publish and make your brand stand out with a cinematic edge.
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Luxury Logo Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By MotionParsec
12s
5
3
13
Perfect luxure logo reveal is the best way to show your brand.
Bright Path Reveal Originalll theme video
Bright Path Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
12s
4
2
5
Step into the spotlight with the Bright Path Reveal template, where your brand takes center stage in an elegant, dark tunnel illuminated by lights from the sides and below. This high-definition reveal makes every aspect of your logo shine, perfectly reflecting the polished professionalism of your image. Customize with your logo and fonts for an unforgettable entrance on YouTube, presentations, or anywhere you need to leave a glossy, lasting impression.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
NEW
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Mockup generator
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us