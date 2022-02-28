Barbed Wire Logo Intro

Make your brand impossible to ignore with a gritty, cinematic logo reveal. Barbed wire slashes across a concrete backdrop as your 3D logo locks into place, surrounded by dust, cracks, and metallic highlights. Perfect for intros and outros across social media, this grunge design delivers impact in seconds. Personalize effortlessly by uploading your logo, adding a short tagline, and adjusting key colors to match your brand. Whether you’re promoting a channel, product, or event, this bold logo animation gives your visuals raw energy and professional polish.