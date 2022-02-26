Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wind Logo Reveal - Gray - Poster image

Wind Logo Reveal

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
Dust
1.1Kexports
rating
Make an unforgettable entrance with a cinematic 3D logo reveal built from wind‑swept dust and atmospheric fog. This elegant, centered design assembles your mark from drifting particles, then accents it with subtle glints and moody lighting. Ideal for intros and outros, it includes a logo placeholder and an optional tagline or URL to reinforce your brand. Fine‑tune the particle and top-light colors to match your identity, and pair it with your soundtrack for maximum impact. A sleek, dark aesthetic and smooth motion ensure your reveal feels premium on any platform or screen format.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us