Retro Gas Station

Bring your music to life with a neon‑soaked, synthwave visualizer set at a moody roadside gas station. A central dancer silhouette, retro sports car, and LED marquee create a cinematic stage, while circular and horizontal spectrums pulse to your track. Fog, reflections, and subtle VHS texture complete the nostalgic vibe. Perfect for singles, teasers, and channel art across formats, it’s fully customizable—colors, text, and spectrum behavior—so you can match your brand and sound in seconds.