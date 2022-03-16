Electro Logo

Energize your brand reveal with a cinematic 3D logo animation built around electric arcs, subtle glitch accents, and a glossy reflective floor. This polished ident is perfect for intros or outros, delivering a bold, high-tech impact in seconds. Smooth, fluid motion converges into your mark as luminous glints and particles accent the final frame. Easily tailor the color accents to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. If you need a striking, modern logo animation that feels premium and powerful, this template makes it fast and effortless.