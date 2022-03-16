Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Electro Logo - Original - Poster image

Electro Logo

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Electricity
12.1Kexports
rating
Energize your brand reveal with a cinematic 3D logo animation built around electric arcs, subtle glitch accents, and a glossy reflective floor. This polished ident is perfect for intros or outros, delivering a bold, high-tech impact in seconds. Smooth, fluid motion converges into your mark as luminous glints and particles accent the final frame. Easily tailor the color accents to match your brand and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. If you need a striking, modern logo animation that feels premium and powerful, this template makes it fast and effortless.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us