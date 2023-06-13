Midnight Deluge

Set a gripping tone with a dark, cinematic title sequence drenched in rain and gloss. This template pairs 3D extruded typography with moody spotlights, wet metallic textures, and seamless fades to create suspense and intrigue. Perfect for teasers, trailers, and dramatic openers, it features multiple text scenes, adjustable colors, and responsive layouts for widescreen or social formats. The atmospheric styling keeps focus on your message while the rainfall and light sweeps add depth and polish. Deliver bold, professional titles that feel premium and purposeful—ready to customize in minutes.