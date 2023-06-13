Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Midnight Deluge - Original - Poster image

Midnight Deluge

00:45 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 7 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Title sequence
Cinematic
3D motion graphics
Rain
Raindrops
1.5Kexports
rating
Set a gripping tone with a dark, cinematic title sequence drenched in rain and gloss. This template pairs 3D extruded typography with moody spotlights, wet metallic textures, and seamless fades to create suspense and intrigue. Perfect for teasers, trailers, and dramatic openers, it features multiple text scenes, adjustable colors, and responsive layouts for widescreen or social formats. The atmospheric styling keeps focus on your message while the rainfall and light sweeps add depth and polish. Deliver bold, professional titles that feel premium and purposeful—ready to customize in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us