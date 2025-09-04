Merge Splash Reveal

Try for free
7exports
14 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
3images
2texts
1font
2audios
Merge the past and the future with our Merge Splash Revealtemplate. Watch as dual identities converge to highlight your final logo, complemented by your custom tagline and brand colors. Whether for an intro, outro, or standalone piece, this stunning video template is versatile enough to tell your story and make a memorable mark.
Best of S_WorX
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro Original theme video
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
12
Step into a world of fluid artistry with our Liquid Swirl Splash Intro template, where every swirl spells sophistication. As animated lines and swirling drops unite to create an energetic splash, your logo takes center stage, flanked by sleek textual accents. Perfect for intros or brand showcases, customize fonts, colors, and taglines to match your unique brand identity. Let your content burst onto the scene with a splash that's as vibrant as your vision.
Cinematic Merge Original theme video
Cinematic Merge
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
24
10
10
Discover a cinematic spectacle with our Cinematic Merge template, where logos collide and reforge into a stunning new identity. Ideal for startups, tech companies, and modern brands, this video takes viewers on a journey from fragmentation to unity. Effortlessly customize fonts and colors to match your brand's aesthetic. Ready to publish and leave your audience in awe.
Liquid Light Intro Original theme video
Liquid Light Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
10
Intrigue your audience with the enchanting dance of light and shadow in our Liquid Light Intro template. This fluid animation gently wafts glowing traces around your screen, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo and tagline. Tailor the fonts and colors to your brand's identity, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and motion on any display.
Shatter Reveal Color Style 6 theme video
Shatter Reveal
Edit
By S_WorX
6s
24
5
11
Experience the thrill of a high-impact brand reveal with our Shatter Reveal template. Your logo breaks through a glass barrier with extraordinary speed, shattering conventions and demanding attention. This video is perfect for any display and can be used across multiple platforms. Tailor it to your brand with customizable fonts and colors, and let your tagline ring out. Perfect for a bold intro or a powerful standalone message!
Waveform Merge Original theme video
Waveform Merge
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
6
3
11
Elevate your brand to new heights with our elegant Waveform Merge template, where smooth, flowing elements effortlessly blend to reveal your logo. Accentuate your brand identity by customizing fonts and colors, ensuring a perfect match. This versatile video offers a professional and stylish take on the classic reveal, ideal for any business seeking an impactful introduction.
Kinetic Short Reveal 6 Original theme video
Kinetic Short Reveal 6
Edit
By ToresMotion
10s
2
3
5
Dive into the fast lane of branding with the Kinetic Short reveal. Its quick, bold motion grabs attention, while kinetic distortion effects underscore your logo's rhythm. Tailor fonts, colors, and your tagline to suit your branding, and deliver a logo reveal that makes a powerful statement in today's digital world.
Kinetic Short Reveal 3 Original theme video
Kinetic Short Reveal 3
Edit
By ToresMotion
6s
2
4
5
Dive into the fast lane of branding with the Kinetic Short reveal. Its quick, bold motion grabs attention, while kinetic distortion effects underscore your logo's rhythm. Tailor fonts, colors, and your tagline to suit your branding, and deliver a logo reveal that makes a powerful statement in today's digital world.
Kinetic Short Reveal 2 Original theme video
Kinetic Short Reveal 2
Edit
By ToresMotion
11s
2
2
1
Dive into the fast lane of branding with the Kinetic Short reveal. Its quick, bold motion grabs attention, while kinetic distortion effects underscore your logo's rhythm. Tailor fonts, colors, and your tagline to suit your branding, and deliver a logo reveal that makes a powerful statement in today's digital world.
