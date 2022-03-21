Multimedia Logo Intro

Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo intro. This elegant template opens with a dynamic mosaic of media tiles that smoothly assemble and transition into a centered logo reveal. The minimal, dark end-screen focuses attention on your mark, while the geometric grid and fluid motion add polish. Perfect for openers, outros, and quick promos, it’s easy to customize with your own media, logo, and music. Deliver a refined first impression in seconds with a professional look that adapts to any industry or style.