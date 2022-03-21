Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Multimedia Logo Intro - Original - Poster image

Multimedia Logo Intro

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 25 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Mosaic
Minimal
Tile reveal
1.2Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo intro. This elegant template opens with a dynamic mosaic of media tiles that smoothly assemble and transition into a centered logo reveal. The minimal, dark end-screen focuses attention on your mark, while the geometric grid and fluid motion add polish. Perfect for openers, outros, and quick promos, it’s easy to customize with your own media, logo, and music. Deliver a refined first impression in seconds with a professional look that adapts to any industry or style.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Mosaic Storyteller
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:16
Mosaic Storyteller Original theme video
Intro Multi Image Logo
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:22
Intro Multi Image Logo Original theme video
Mosaic Media Logo Reveal - Horizontal
By themediastock
Edit
00:15
Mosaic Media Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Multi Photo Logo 3
By Goldenmotion
Edit
4K
00:05
Multi Photo Logo 3 Version 1 theme video
Mosaic Wall Reveal
By iamkoltunov
Edit
00:12
Mosaic Wall Reveal Original theme video
Multi Photo - Logo Opener
By Harchenko
Edit
00:07
Multi Photo - Logo Opener Original theme video
Modern Faces Montage
By Goldenmotion
Edit
4K
00:08
Modern Faces Montage Original theme video
Journey Through Multi Image
By Goldenmotion
Edit
4K
00:07
Journey Through Multi Image Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us