Multi Photo Logo 3

Templates
/
Intro
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Polaroid
Fast
2D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
Education
Technology
Financial Services
More details
Multi Photo Logo 3 - Version 1 - Poster image
Goldenmotion profile image
Created by Goldenmotion
1.1Kexports
5 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
12videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Multi Photo Logo is a stylish After Effects template with creatively animated photos. This template contains 12 image/video placeholders, 1 editable text layer and 1 logo placeholder. A fantastic way to show off your new products, portfolio, openers, fashion, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this quick and creatively animated AE template.
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Multi Photo Logo Original theme video
Multi Photo Logo
Edit
By Goldenmotion
16s
28
34
7
Multi Photo Logo - Horizontal is a clean, modern and creative template for After Effects. Smoothly animated with dynamically animated flipping, sliding and rotating images. Including 31 image/video placeholders, 1 editable tagline and 1 logo placeholder. It's super simple to use. Perfect for your traveling, holidays, birthdays, special occasions, friends, weddings, sports, fashion, products, weddings, nature and so much more. Simply create a short, fresh and bright slideshow with this awesome AE template. Available in HD.
Multi Photo Logo 2 Original theme video
Multi Photo Logo 2
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
24
16
11
Multi Photo Logo 2 is stylish After Effects template with creatively animated photos. This template contains 12 image/video placeholders, 1 editable text layer and 1 logo placeholder. A fantastic way to show off your new products, portfolio, openers, fashion, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this quick and creatively animated AE template.
Multi Photo Logo 3 Version 1 theme video
Multi Photo Logo 3
Edit
By Goldenmotion
5s
24
15
9
Multi Photo Logo is a stylish After Effects template with creatively animated photos. This template contains 12 image/video placeholders, 1 editable text layer and 1 logo placeholder. A fantastic way to show off your new products, portfolio, openers, fashion, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this quick and creatively animated AE template.
