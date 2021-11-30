Multi Photo Logo 3

5 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
12videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Multi Photo Logo is a stylish After Effects template with creatively animated photos. This template contains 12 image/video placeholders, 1 editable text layer and 1 logo placeholder. A fantastic way to show off your new products, portfolio, openers, fashion, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this quick and creatively animated AE template.
Multi Photo Logo - Horizontal is a clean, modern and creative template for After Effects. Smoothly animated with dynamically animated flipping, sliding and rotating images. Including 31 image/video placeholders, 1 editable tagline and 1 logo placeholder. It's super simple to use. Perfect for your traveling, holidays, birthdays, special occasions, friends, weddings, sports, fashion, products, weddings, nature and so much more. Simply create a short, fresh and bright slideshow with this awesome AE template. Available in HD.
Multi Photo Logo 2 is stylish After Effects template with creatively animated photos. This template contains 12 image/video placeholders, 1 editable text layer and 1 logo placeholder. A fantastic way to show off your new products, portfolio, openers, fashion, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. Impress your audience with this quick and creatively animated AE template.
