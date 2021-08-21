Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Multi Photo Logo - Original - Poster image

Multi Photo Logo

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 31 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Logo animation
Mosaic
Minimal
Light leak
1.8Kexports
rating
Showcase many moments in seconds with a clean, modern photo grid that builds to a bold logo reveal. This energetic slideshow features sliding and flipping panels, cinematic light leaks, and a vibrant flat-color backdrop. Easily customize dozens of image or video placeholders, brand colors, and a closing tagline to match your identity. Ideal for intros, promos, product highlights, events, and more, it delivers eye-catching motion while staying minimal and on-brand. Make your visuals pop and land with a memorable logo finish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Goldenmotion
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Pack (3)
Themes (8)
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Multi Photo Logo
By Goldenmotion
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00:16
Multi Photo Logo Original theme video
Multi Photo Logo 2
By Goldenmotion
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00:06
Multi Photo Logo 2 Original theme video
Multi Photo Logo 3
By Goldenmotion
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00:05
Multi Photo Logo 3 Version 1 theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us