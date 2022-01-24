Multi Photo Logo 2
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.6Kexports
Transform your images into a high-impact logo reveal. This energetic logo animation opens with a dynamic photo mosaic and clean digital accents, then settles on a bold centered logo and tagline over a dark, glowing background. Light leaks, neon outlines, and smooth, staggered motion keep visuals modern and polished. Ideal for intros, outros, branding, promos, portfolios, and channels looking for a sleek, professional ident. Easily customize media, title, tagline, and colors to match your brand and make a memorable first impression.
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