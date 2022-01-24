Multi Photo Logo 2

Transform your images into a high-impact logo reveal. This energetic logo animation opens with a dynamic photo mosaic and clean digital accents, then settles on a bold centered logo and tagline over a dark, glowing background. Light leaks, neon outlines, and smooth, staggered motion keep visuals modern and polished. Ideal for intros, outros, branding, promos, portfolios, and channels looking for a sleek, professional ident. Easily customize media, title, tagline, and colors to match your brand and make a memorable first impression.