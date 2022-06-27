Vintage VHS Intro

Channel vintage flair with a neon, glitchy VHS logo reveal that feels nostalgic yet fresh. This energetic opener/outro layers scanlines, film grain, RGB splits and flash hits around a bold, centered logo. Switch between logo or text, add a tagline, and fine-tune glow and color accents to match your brand. Ideal for channel intros, end cards and social promos seeking an authentic analog vibe with crisp modern polish.