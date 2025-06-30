Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Synth Rider
Created by S_WorX
8exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
2texts
2fonts
Enhance your music's digital footprint with the engaging Synth Rider music visualizer. Journey through a neon-drenched cityscape as synthwave rhythms are reflected in the textured visuals of a cyberpunk world. Perfectly timed to your music. Tailor the mood with customizable colors, text, and font options.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By S_WorX
2h
4
4
27
Amplify your tunes with a visual punch! Our sleek Pulse Drive visualizer features four dynamic car silhouettes, each pulsating to your beats. Tailor the colors, text, and fonts to turn up the style. Perfect for DJs, musicians, and all creators, create high-definition videos that groove to your rhythm and amplify your audio.
By tarazz
2h
16
6
39
Feel the rhythm of the city with our thrilling 3D-animated template, where a car speeds through urban landscapes at night. Your lyrics will pop against the glowing cityscape, syncing perfectly with the beat. Ideal for musicians and creators, this horizontal video is ready to dazzle on YouTube or Facebook. Add your own text, choose your colors and fonts, and make it yours.
By d3luxxxe
2h
10
5
29
A futuristic music visualizer with cleverly designed HUD elements, vu meter and a sci-fi vibe. Works great with various music genres and color combinations. Pleasing to the eyes and with your awesome beats it's great for your listener's ears as well. Choose different themes, a photo or video background and you are done.
By Shoeeb
2h
4
5
37
Step into the digital age with RoboWave Visualizer and turn your music into a pulsating visual experience. The half-human, half-robot protagonist and his laser light glasses sync perfectly with your beats. Customize with your personal flair through logos, text, and animations, setting your content in a neon-electric dreamscape that hooks viewers and amplifies your musical creations.
By tarazz
2h
8
3
30
Animate your tunes with the ultimate sound-driven escapade. Our headbanging skull and throbbing audio spectrum mirror the energy of your beats. Tailor every beat with custom text, colors, and fonts. Jumpstart your visual journey and let your music pulsate through this spellbinding visualizer video.
By bbpixel
2h
10
5
33
A modern, abstract music visualizer with a cyberpunk vibe. This is a great choice when you wish to visualize beats that hit so hard that you are bound to get tilted. Choose from available color and style themes for all major genres, or customize your music video yourself.
By LuisBranco
2h
7
5
30
Put your music on neon lights! Many customization options! Come check it out!
By S_WorX
2h
5
4
22
Enter the futuristic realm of music visualization with our ElectroBot template. Immerse your audience in a mesmerizing audio-visual experience as our animated robot's eyes and sparks plink in sync with your music. Ideal for musicians, DJs, and content creators, this multipurpose video is ready to publish with customized colors, text, and fonts. Elevate your tracks and captivate your audience on social media and streaming platforms.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help